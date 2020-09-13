Nina Serebrova Lets It All Hang Out In A Gemstone-Print Bikini While Lounging By The Pool

Nina Serebrova is back in a bikini on Instagram. The model showcased her latest swimwear look in a steamy new set of photos on Sunday that have quickly been showered with praise by her adoring fans.

A geotag indicated that the trio of snaps were taken at the Viceroy Santa Monica, a luxury hotel in Santa Monica, California where Nina was seen enjoying a beautiful day outside by the pool. She stood directly in front of the camera in the first image of the set, popping her hips out to the side while gazing at the lens through her brunette locks that fell in front of her face. The remaining slides saw her sitting on top of a plush taupe lounge chair while angling her body in two different positions to show off her flawless figure in its entirety.

Nina looked hotter than ever as she worked the camera in a sexy two-piece from Bikini Beach Australia that let it all hang out. The skimpy swimsuit was in a unique pink-and-gold gemstone-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design seemed to be what truly captivated many of the model’s 2.8 million followers. It included a triangle-style top with a pungling neckline and minuscule cups that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob. Fans could also get a glimpse at the star’s toned arms and shoulders thanks to its thin traps.

The lower half of Nina’s swimsuit was equally as risque. She rocked a pair of cheeky bottoms in the same pattern that showed off her round booty and sculpted thighs in their entirety. The swimwear also featured a thick, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Nina left her brunette locks down for her poolside hang. They spilled messily over her shoulders and behind her back in loose waves. She also accessorized with a dainty necklace and a pair of gold hoop earrings to give the ensemble a hint of bling.

Unsurprisingly, the triple-pic update proved to be a huge hit with the social media sensation’s adoring fans, who have flooded the comments section with compliments.

“You look fabulous, girl,” one person wrote.

“Love that bikini on you,” said another fan.

“You have a superpower of looking gorgeous in any outfit, any day, any time,” a third follower praised.

“Super pic, you’ve got a great body,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 10,000 likes within one hour of going live.