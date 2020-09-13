WWE Rumors: Huge Match Reportedly Booked For ‘Hell In A Cell’

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, Bayley and Sasha Banks will face each at this year’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The former tag team partners could also collide in the match type that the event is named after.

The duo recently split after Bayley turned on her former ally. The reason behind the betrayal was that Bayley blamed Banks for failing to regain their Women’s Tag Team Championships from Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

However, WWE had been teasing a split between the former friends for months prior to finally pulling the trigger on the rivalry. It seemed like only a matter of time, and many fans and pundits expected them to come to blows much sooner.

Hell In a Cell bouts are usually reserved for the biggest feuds in WWE at the time. Many of them also center around superstars who have personal issues with each other. Historically, it’s always been considered the fight that brings bitter rivalries to a close.

In recent years, however, it’s mostly been used to accommodate the pay-per-view and feuds have continued afterward. Bayley and Banks’ storyline is being built as the sort of angle that’s befitting of the bout’s legacy, however.

The rivalry is arguably the most heated in the company right now. The nature of Bayley’s betrayal also suggested that the company could be planning a blowoff bout in the steel structure, as she viciously attacked Banks while she was injured.

The violent nature of Bayley’s beatdown will undoubtedly result in Banks wanting payback, and the steel structure is an ideal outlet for angles of this ilk to reach their apex.

As highlighted by Daily DDT, Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue recently reported that there will be a women’s Hell In a Cell match at this year’s pay-per-view. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are reportedly set to face each other in a men’s battle, but the other match will be reserved for a female-focused feud.

While other superstars could fill the spots, Bayley and Banks’ storyline seems like the most headline-worthy. Both women held all of the titles they’re eligible for between them until recently. The slow-burn approach to their fallout has also made this one of the most substantial storylines on television in 2020.

As of this writing, female superstars have only competed against each other in the steel structure twice. Banks was involved in both of those fights, though she lost them to Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, respectively. However, she has the experience advantage over Bayley heading into the reported showdown on October 25.