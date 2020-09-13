Irina Shayk Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

On Sunday, Septemeber 13, Russian bombshell Irina Shayk took to Instagram page and treated her 13.9 million followers to a skin-baring selfie.

In the picture, the 34-year-old hottie rocked a black lace lingerie set which perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. The top boasted a plunging neckline which displayed an ample amount of cleavage. The skimpy garment included scalloped edges and intricate white embroidery on the sides of the neckline which rendered it a very feminine look.

Irina teamed the top with matching panties which were pulled up high on her slender hips, while the front scooped down to show off her lower torso. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach and sexy, well-toned legs.

It seemed like the hottie wore her tresses in a messy ponytail, letting a few strands of hair fall beside her cheek. In terms of jewelry, Irina opted for a delicate cross pendant that rested at the base of her throat, accentuating her flawless décolletage.

The picture was captured in her room. A bed with black-and-white covers, a chest of drawers, and a flower pot could be seen in the background. The room also boasted a white carpet and a framed picture hanging on the wall.

In the caption, Irina informed users that her sexy set was from the Italian lingerie brands, Intimissimi. Within an hour of posting, the snap racked up a whopping 300,000 likes. In addition, Irina’s most ardent admirers took to the comments section and posted about 1,200 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Wow, I have the same set of underwear! The shoulder straps are very comfortable! And you are beautiful, Irina,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, why are you so perfect? I think you are the hottest woman in Russia,” another user chimed in.

“You are so gorgeous. No one can pull off lingerie sets better than you because you are perfect from head to toe,” a third follower remarked.

“The hottest body on Instagram and on the ramp. You are so classy,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “marvelous,” and “too pretty,” to express their admiration for the supermodel.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Shani Darden, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, and Shanina Shaik.

