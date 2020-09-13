Lauren Dascalo Shows Off Killer Abs & Legs In Skimpy Yellow Bikini

Lauren Dascalo started off her Sunday morning with a sultry Instagram post. The model shared a series of images on her feed in which she rocked a barely-there yellow bikini that showcased her insane muscles and left almost nothing to the imagination.

The images captured Lauren standing just outside what looked to be her vacation home in Tulum, Mexico, according to the post’s geotag. A large glass window could be seen behind her, showing the reflection of sandy area filled with palm trees and a hammock. It seemed to be a slightly overcast morning, though that didn’t stop Lauren from enjoying the peaceful-looking morning.

Lauren’s look included a tight scoop neck top with thin straps on her shoulders and around her back. The low-cut neckline exposed her ample cleavage, while the angled nature of the fabric showed off her sideboob. Additionally, the top rode up and put some of her underboob on show.

Lauren’s rock-hard six-pack looked incredible between the bra and a matching asymmetrical thong. One side was made only of two strings connected to a small ring on her hip, so a ton of skin was exposed. On the other side, the solid fabric came up to her tiny waist and hugged her hourglass shape. The high cuts perfectly framed her lean legs.

Lauren completed her outfit with a dainty gold chain and hoop earrings. Her hair was styled down in natural waves and pushed over one shoulder.

In the first shot, the model pushed one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her curves as she placed her opposite hand on her waist. She raised her other arm to her hair, causing her bra to slide up as she looked into the distance.

The second image captured Lauren flexing her abdomen. She leaned forward with one leg at an angle and hugged her chest. She parted her lips and stared at the camera.

The post received more than 5,400 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with her followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re insane wow,” fellow model Jessica Bartlett wrote.

“Oooooh you are looking so damn fit,” another user added.

‘This two-piece looks amazing on you,” a third person wrote.

Lauren has been leaving her fans in awe with her photos in recent days. She and fellow babe Alexis Clark provided double the heat last week as the two rocked barely-there bikinis.