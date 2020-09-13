Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless, Flashes Major Sideboob In A Backless Green Mini Dress

Tammy Hembrow is slaying Instagram yet again. The Aussie hottie returned to her account on Saturday to share a sizzling new set of snaps that brought even more heat to her already scorching-hot feed.

The upload included a total of two photos that captured the 26-year-old standing outside in what appeared to be a large field. She was surrounded by bushes as she posed, first in profile to the camera and then with her backside to the lens. A stunning view of the ocean could also be seen in the background of the images, giving them a tropical island vibe.

Tammy sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her bodacious figure a skimpy green mini dress that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The garment had a halter-style neckline and a daring scoop back design that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its open back spanned all the way to her front, revealing that she was going braless underneath the number. The scandalous style resulted in a seriously NSFW display of sideboob as Tammy worked the camera. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin.

The dress proceeded to cinch in at the model’s waist, highlighting her flat stomach and hourglass frame. It clung tightly to her lower half, defining her round booty along the way. Also of note was its dangerously short length — it hit just to the middle of her shapely thighs, teasing a peek at her toned legs for her fans to admire.

Tammy kept her accessories simple, adding only a single bangle bracelet to give her ensemble a hint of bling. Her platinum locks appeared straightened and spilled behind her back, and blew messily around her body in the gentle breeze.

The skin-baring snaps proved to be a major hit with Tammy’s 11.5 million-plus fans, amassing more than 214,000 likes within 11 hours of going live to her feed. Hundreds hit up the comments section of the upload as well to shower the star with compliments.

“Love that outfit,” one person wrote.

“You look amazing,” praised another fan.

“I don’t understand how a human could be this perfect,” a third follower remarked.

“Baby you slayin,” added a fourth user.

Tammy has been keeping her followers entertained with a number of sizzling shots recently. On Thursday, the beauty likely sent pulses racing when she rocked a cheeky blue bikini that let it all hang out. Fans went wild for the skimpy swimwear look, awarding the upload over 451,000 likes and 2,901 comments to date.