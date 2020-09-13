‘Selling Sunset’ Bombshell Christine Quinn Displays Sideboob In Edgy Form-Fitting Dress

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn gave her followers a hearty glimpse of sideboob in a multi-shot Instagram post on Saturday. The outspoken TV personality looked incredible as she struck a pose in a risqué dress that clung to her enviable figure.

Christine appeared to burst out of the tight black dress as she gazed at the camera with a mysterious expression on her face. The one-piece featured a unique neckline, which looked like a traditional sweetheart style from the front, but plummeted down to the influencer’s waist on the side. The form-fitting garment hugged Christine’s model-esque figure tightly, and was drawn in at the waist by a black belt with a silver metal buckle. The dazzling shoulder straps appeared to comprise strings of sparkling jewels, and loosely tied the unusual neckline to its sultry low back, which stepped up the glamour of the eye-catching look. Christine paired the dress with silky gray boots, which disappeared beyond the calf-length hemline and featured a stiletto heel.

Perhaps mindful that the outfit could make a statement all on its own, Christine added no jewelry to the look other than a pair of dangling earrings. Her long blond locks were styled in old Hollywood waves and swept over to the left side of her head. In the first shot Christine posed with her right hand on her hip as she glanced at the camera over her shoulder, and in doing so gave fans a glimpse of the attention-grabbing outfit side on. In the second snap of the slideshow, followers could see the full outfit as she stood against a pale pink backdrop with one hand on her hip and the other placed lightly on her left thigh.

Many of Christine’s 1.2 million followers took to the comments section to praise the eye-catching photo.

“Stunning in black and a bit of sparkle,” wrote one admirer, alongside a star emoji.

“I can’t even. So good,” commented another fan.

“Oh my goodness you are unreal,” contributed a third follower, who added a fire emoji to their words.

In the photo’s caption, Christine directed fans towards her Instagram bio, which contained a link to her recent Vogue interview. In the interview, the reality TV star revealed she was sick of sharing the screen with her Selling Sunset co-stars, and wanted to go it alone.

“A spinoff solo show would be a great idea,” she told the publication. “I’m so tired of sharing screen time with those five other b*tches — I’m done. Give me my own show already!”