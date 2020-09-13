Tom Bergeron Fans React As Carrie Ann Inaba Posts Pic Of Only 2 Cast Members On Every Single Episode Of ‘DWTS’

The veteran 'DWTS' judge pointed out that she is one of only two cast members who has appeared on every episode of the ABC ballroom competition since its debut in 2005.

Dancing with the Stars fans are reacting to a photo posted by Carrie Ann Inaba ahead of the premiere of the 29th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In a throwback photo shared to Instagram, the dancer-turned-TV judge was seen posing with fellow series veteran Bruno Tonioli. The longtime co-workers were in full glam mode in the throwback pic as they hammed it up with super-serious faces for the camera.

In the caption to the vintage pic, Inaba noted a fun fact.

“Bruno and I are the ONLY two cast members who have been on every single episode of DWTS,” she wrote. ” No one else can say that… and I’m proud to say it.”

Inaba went on to add that it has been an honor to be part of the show that has touched so many lives over the past 15 years and more than 430 episodes. She also promised fans that while there have been many changes over the years, the heart of the ABC competition series will never change. The former Fly Girl also welcomed incoming star Derek Hough to the judges’ table as he fills in for Len Goodman this fall.

But in comments to the post, fans were miffed by the glaring omission of recently fired host Tom Bergeron, who up until now has been part of Dancing With the Stars every season since its debut in 2005. In a shocking move, Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews were fired and replaced by Tyra Banks in July.

In response to Inaba’s “fun fact” that she is one of the only two original cast members who have been on every DWTS broadcast, one viewer wrote, “[Tom Bergeron] would have said the same if [ABC ] didn’t get rid of him. ”

“Yes, he was also an original,” Inaba replied. “But actually he missed one episode, sadly when his father passed.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

Longtime viewers know Inaba did not mean a diss toward Bergeron with her post. Even if the television hosting veteran was coming back to the ballroom this season, her statement about her and Bruno being the only two people who have been on every episode of the celebrity dance-off would have been true.

In 2015, Bergeron skipped the live show so he could fly home to be with his ailing father. Alfonso Ribeiro filled in for him as the host that week.

In other comments, viewers continued to threaten to boycott Dancing With the Stars due to the hosting switch up.

“No Tom Bergeron/No DWTS,” one viewer wrote in the comments section to Inaba’s post.

“Still cannot believe they let Tom go & replaced him with Tyra!” another viewer added. “The entire energy will be different, and not in a good way…. And missing out on Tom’s wit and relationship with the judges? It was so wrong letting him go.”