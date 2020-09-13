Hilde Osland Debuts ‘Fresh Hair’ In A Tiny White Crop Top & Denim Jacket

Hilde Osland returned to her Instagram page on Sunday with another stunning set of photos that added some heat to her page. The model looked flawless in a chic ensemble while debuting her new “fresh hair” with her 3.6 million followers.

Hilde included two images in the Sunday 13 addition to her feed, which appeared to have been taken selfie-style. She posed against a blank white wall, ensuring that there would be nothing in the background to distract fans from her beautiful new ‘do. There also appeared to be a window next to her that allowed for a few streams of sunlight to spill into the scene, giving the upload an artsy vibe.

In the caption of the upload, the Norwegian bombshell explained that she had just freshened up her platinum tresses with minimal highlights through the front. She wore her hair down to show off her new color, gathering them mostly to one side of her head so that her locks would spill over her shoulder and down to her chest in voluminous waves for her fans to admire

As for her look in the shots, Hilde opted for a simple outfit that included a skimpy white crop top that clung tightly to her chest, highlighting her voluptuous assets. The garment boasted a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and hit just below her bust to tease a glimpse at her taut stomach and abs.

Hilde added a light-wash denim jacket as an extra layer to the look, though opted to leave it completely unbuttoned to show off her incredible figure underneath. She also sported a gold bangle bracelet, hoop earrings, and aa trendy necklace stack to give her outfit a bit of bling.

Fans were quick to shower the blond bombshell’s latest social media appearance with love, awarding it more than 15,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. And additional 80-plus notes filled the comments section of the upload, many with compliments for the star’s gorgeous locks and breathtaking beauty.

“It looks beautiful!” one person wrote.

“You look amazing,” added another fan.

“Those eyes are absolutely stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“Most beautiful, gorgeous, sexy hot woman in the whole world!!!” praised a fourth admirer.

Hilde often takes to her Instagram page to stun her followers with her gorgeous glam and phenomenal figure. Recently, the star put on an even racier show when she flaunted her killer curves in an asymmetrical blue bodysuit. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 133,000 likes and 1,466 comments to date.