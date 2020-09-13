Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Cute Sporty Outfit While Posing With An Ice Cream At The Funfair

Tarsha Whitmore is once again showing off her enviable figure on social media, and fans don’t seem to mind it one bit. A pair of photos shared this morning to her Instagram page saw the model flaunting her bombshell body in a cute sporty ensemble from PrettyLittleThing that bared her midriff and flaunted her curves. Snapped at a funfair, the gorgeous blonde posed in front of a colorful stuffed-toy stand filled with adorable plushies. The 20-year-old was portrayed with an ice cream cone in hand, calling attention to the tasty treat and confessing a craving for corn dogs in her playful caption.

The Australian beauty rocked a bright-white crop top that hemmed just below the chest line, tying in the front with a coquettish knot. The neck-holder number hid her décolletage entirely but clung tightly enough to her chest to accentuate her voluptuous assets. The sleeveless design offered a peek at her sculpted arms and shoulders, displaying Tarsha’s deep, bronzed tan. Fans could even argue that the hot look was a braless one, as the stunner didn’t appear to be wearing any support under the clingy top.

Tarsha paired the garment with ribbed, light-gray leisure pants, which fit loosely on her chiseled pins. The item was a low-rise style that hugged her hips and looked cinched at the ankles. The comfy outfit was complete with white sneakers to match her top and an elegant hairstyle that added chic to her casual look. She wore her long, honey-blond tresses in voluminous waves, sweeping her locks to the side and brushing them over her shoulders.

The smokeshow gave off nonchalant vibes as she posed with one hand tucked inside the waistline of her pants, cocking her hip and parting her legs. She shot an intense gaze at the camera in the first pic, softly pursing her plump lips in a sultry expression. The snap seemed to spotlight the swell of her hip, while also giving her audience a great view of her toned midsection. The second picture captured Tarsha from a different angle that shifted the focus on her bust and legs. The model turned her gaze to the side as if captivated by something in the distance, parting her lips in a provocative way.

A geotag identified the location of Tarsha’s photos as Queensland’s Gold Coast. The double update didn’t fail to grab fans’ attention, garnering close to 11,200 likes and over 80 comments in the first two hours of going live. While some of her admirers decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration, others penned gushing messages complimenting her beauty and fit figure.

“Oh damn you look good eating corn dogs and ice cream,” wrote one person.

“Omg. You are off charts gorgeous. Wow,” chimed in a second follower.

“You look incredible [star-struck emoji] wow,” read a third message, ending with a heart.

“This is beyond hot!!” commented a fourth Instagrammer, who added a fire emoji for emphasis.