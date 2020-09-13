Brooke Burke, 49, Gets Sweaty For ‘Sports Illustrated’ In A Grueling Workout

Former Dancing with the Stars co-host Brooke Burke stunned social media users after showing off her incredible figure while filming a new video for Sports Illustrated.

For the occasion, Burke wore a chic one-piece bodysuit in a classic black color that complemented her sun-kissed skin.

The top of the garment featured a low scooped neckline that showed off the actress’s décolletage. The sleeveless silhouette highlighted Burke’s toned arms and shoulders and gave her a free range of movement for her exercises.

The skintight material flattered Burke’s body throughout the torso, accentuating her trim midriff. The bottoms were a classic yoga short style with a short hem that ended at the model’s upper thigh.

Burke styled her hair into a voluminous blow-out, with her brunette locks cascading down to her shoulders.

“Welcome to my bedroom. I don’t normally let people in here,” Burke joked at the start of the video. The model then explained that she believed that an at-home workout could be as effective as one at the gym, and told fans that the following routine would target both their abs and glute muscles.

“Hopefully we’re going to get our sweat on and change our body,” Burke added before demonstrating the workout.

The first move was a stretch to “waken the abs.” Burke leaned from side to side, bringing her arm to her opposite shoulder. The model launched into more yoga poses, continuing to loosen other muscles in her body.

Once warmed up, Burke demonstrated the first exercise, which was a push up from child’s pose position. Next came twisted donkey kicks, followed by fire hydrant kicks.

Other moves completed throughout the half-hour session included reverse crunches, squats, lunges, and planks.

“Crushing it head to toe. We can do anything we want to do, we just have to be brave enough,” Burke said upon concluding the regimen.

The video, which was posted to Sports Illustrated‘s Instagram account, earned over 2,000 likes and more than 50 comments.

“Yay! I love all the home workouts keep them coming!!” gushed one fan, emphasizing her thanks with two growing pink hearts and a smiling face emoji.

“Amazing!! I needed that little sweat blast, it’s been too long lol,” joked a second.

“She is so goals,” proclaimed a third.

“Absolutely doing this today,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with two pink hearts.

This is not the first time that the fitness enthusiast has wowed her fans this month. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped jaws after modeling her enviable physique in a tiny swim set.