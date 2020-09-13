Allie Auton Shows Off Round Booty In A Cheeky Pink-And-White Bikini At The Beach

Allie Auton spent her weekend relaxing at the beach, where she looked as beautiful as ever in a cheeky bikini. The model showcased her sexy swimwear look along with a series of gorgeous snaps from her time by the water to her Instagram page on Sunday that have quickly earned the attention of her adoring fans.

The Aussie hottie was featured in the first image of the September 13 upload, which contained seven snaps in total. She posed with her curvaceous backside to the camera, bending one leg at the knee with her back slightly arched as the wind whipped through her long, platinum tresses.

A gorgeous view of the secluded beach and “fairy floss” made up the scene around her, which Allie appeared to be taking in as the camera was snapped. The sight was nothing short of stunning, but it was the model herself that seemed to be the focus of many of her 573,000 followers.

Allie sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her petite figure in a revealing bikini from Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The two-piece included a pair of white thong bottoms that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her round booty almost completely exposed as she worked the camera. Fans could get a peek at the beauty’s shapely thighs and toned legs as well thanks to the garment’s high-cut design, while its contrasting pink waistband drew attention to her trim waist.

The top half of Allie’s look boasted a long line style that clung tightly to her midsection to further highlight her slender frame. It featured the same bright pink trim that popped against her deep tan. It also had thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and back.

The remaining six slides of the post were filled with “wholesome snaps” from Allie’s weekend at the beach. The series included a shot of a large starfish, bright pink flowers, and the crystal clear water.

Fans were hardly shy about showing love for the new addition to Allie’s Instagram feed, with dozens flocking to the comments section of the upload to make their affection known.

“You absolute queen,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” quipped another fan.

“Wow, it’s really beautiful there, and you too,” a third follower remarked.

“Lovely pictures but can we have more of you plz?” requested a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed nearly 13,000 likes within five hours of going live.