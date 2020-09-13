Christy Carlson Romano Sizzles In A Sassy Outfit That Gives Her ‘Fall Vibes’

Christy Carlson Romano slays in a sultry Instagram snap.

Christy Carlson Romano took to her Instagram on Saturday to show that she is ready for fall by wearing a sexy outfit that flaunted her amazing figure. The former Disney Channel star sizzled wowing her 456,000 followers.

The 36-year-old mom of two brought the heat in a burgundy leather two-piece skirt set while standing outside in a sultry pose. The bralette-style top fit tightly over her lean shoulders and featured a scoop neckline that accentuated her bust and revealed plenty of cleavage. Her toned tummy was exposed in between the top and the bottom. The high waistline of the matching skirt hugged Christy’s curves perfectly. It featured a slit that ran up to her thigh in which she clearly highlighted for the photo op. Her leg was front and center as her hand appeared to be slightly pulling on the slit of the skirt further exposing her leg.

Christy also wore what appeared to be a black oversize shirt over her sexy number. However, the covering was slipped off of her shoulders to fully capture the sultriness of the stunning ensemble.

The Even Stevens actress wore her long brown tresses in luscious waves, which displayed her lighter highlights throughout. She held out a few strands of hair with her hand as she gazed daringly at the camera. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Christy stood near a building with a backdrop of greenery surrounding her. Right beside her was a bush with pretty pink flowers.

This steamy photo even had Christy’s husband, Brendan Rooney, happy as he quickly took to the comments to send her a fire emoji. A handful of people responded telling him how lucky he is. Others were totally stunned by her in this photo.

“You age like fine wine. You look amazing! You go girl, work it!!!” one fan said.

“I like sassy fall vibe look on you,” another follower told her.

“Hot Mama,” a third fan simply said.

“Wow no other words come to mind,” expressed a third admirer.

Christy seems to have come out of her shell this summer after sharing her heart, and a pic of herself in a saucy swimsuit, back in June. She admitted that she was a little nervous about wearing it after having two kids in five years, but she slayed it. The bright yellow bikini pic certainly impressed her Instagram followers and seemed to give her a new sense of confidence.