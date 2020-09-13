‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: Steffy Kisses Finn In Sizzling Promo

The Bold and the Beautiful promo for the week of September 14 has everyone talking about a storyline that is long overdue. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), longtime sister wife and pining ex, has found herself a new man. Not only has she set her sights on a devilishly handsome doctor, but she’s ready to make the first move too.

In a promo entitled “Now We’re Talking,” Steffy locks eyes with Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) across her living room and makes her way toward him. The physician cannot take his eyes off her and seems taken by surprise when she kisses him. They share a red-hot smooch that changes everything.

“There is no way I’m letting you walk away from me,” Steffy says to Finn and shows him how much she doesn’t want him to leave.

It appears as if Steffy’s ready to move forward and is willing to put Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in the past. She may even realize that the portrait of her and Liam needs to come down or be placed in Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) room, and that her past relationship needs to be put to rest.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers reveal that this will be a pivotal week for the Forrester Creations co-CEO. After months of saying that she is over her ex, she will put some action behind her words.

Steffy and Finn will have a heart-to-heart this week after he shuts down Liam’s interrogation. He will defend his patient’s choices and inform Kelly’s dad that he has no business asking questions about Steffy’s prescription painkillers

Finn will then drop by the cliff house and make a stunning admission. Since she was vulnerable with him recently, he will do the same. He will open up to her and tell her what an impact she has made on him. He will also tell her that he really likes her. He is also afraid that Liam is right. He crossed a professional boundary by developing feelings for his patient.

As shown in the weekly spoilers’ video, Steffy won’t waste any time in making her own feelings known. She doesn’t want the physician to back away from her because she hasn’t felt this way in a long time.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Finn and Steffy’s passionate kiss will ignite a sizzling romance. Unfortunately, their unreal chemistry will blind the doctor to Steffy’s growing dependence on the prescription painkillers. Since Steffy doesn’t want anyone to know how much she needs the drugs, she will continue to hide her habit.