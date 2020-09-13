‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Says She’s ‘Flirty’ And ‘Thriving’ As She Shares Stunning 30th Birthday Photos

The Bachelor Nation beauty teased a 'flirty' year ahead as she marked a milestone.

Tayshia Adams shared stunning birthday photos to Instagram. The Bachelorette beauty, who turned 30 years old this month, marked her milestone a few days late after she returned home from filming the ABC dating show.

In a series of new photos shared to her Instagram page, Tayshia was pictured in a gorgeous pink dress as a white frosted came glowed with flaming candles in front of her. The reality star posed alongside a glass of wine and a huge vase of colorful flowers while an array of white and gold number “30” balloons were displayed behind her.

In the first two photos, Tayshia looked down at the cake, then prepared to make a wish. The third photo showed the confection still blazing in front of her as she raised her hand and took a celebratory sip of her drink.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Tayshia wrote that she is now 30, and also “flirty” and “thriving.” She also included hashtags about it being “Virgo season,” and she noted her song of choice as she asked Alexa to play the Pop Smoke song, “Dior.”

Fans and famous friends—including fellow Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Ann Sluss, Becca Kufrin, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, Eric Bigger, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Jade Roper, and Jared Harbon – hit the comments section to offer Tayshia birthday greetings and wishes for a fabulous year ahead.

“Oh you’ll be thriving that’s for sure!!!” wrote fellow Bachelor alum Mykenna Dorn. “Can’t wait to see you shine and find your person. Happy birthday, babe!!!

“I know this will be a magical year for you!” added pal Natasha Parker.

“Can’t wait to watch you thrive babe!” added ET reporter Lauren Zima, who also happens to be the girlfriend of Bachelorette host Chris Harrison.

Other followers told Tayshia they can’t wait to see her thrive as the new star on The Bachelorette, with some saying they are happy she is entering her 30s with such an exciting chapter ahead. Some fans speculated that she is already engaged and has two reasons to celebrate.

“Sis is good hiding the [Neil Lane] engagement ring,” one fan wrote of Tayshia’s photoshoot.

Fans of the ABC dating franchise know that the gorgeous finalist on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor was called in to finish out the female-led season that was started by Clare Crawley. Clare reportedly fell in love with one of her suitors within days, so production reportedly brought in Tayshia as a second leading lady. ABC has not officially confirmed Tayshia’s role in the show.