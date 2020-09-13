Nicole Thorne’s Hourglass Curves Sizzle In A Strappy Black Bikini Adorned With Sparkling Suns

Australian beauty Nicole Thorne gave her Instagram followers an eyeful of her hourglass curves in Sunday morning’s update, modelling a black bikini that perfectly showcased her enviable figure. The two-piece swimsuit caught the eye both with its sexy design and dazzling print, which comprised of a trio of sparkling suns adorning the two triangular cups and the front of her bottoms. The glittery, metallic-gold embellishments emphasized the sleek, velvet-like fabric, which, in turn, highlighted Nicole’s recently-acquired glowing tan.

The look drew attention thanks to its plunging neckline, which completely exposed her cleavage, leaving a generous amount of décolletage on display. The small cups flashed plenty of sideboob in addition to being widely spaced apart, connecting in the middle with a tiny hoop. A pair of dramatically elongated strings tied to the circular detail, wrapping around her midriff a number of times. The straps crisscrossed over her waist, accentuating her lithe, yet curvaceous physique. The bikini was complete with high-cut briefs that hugged her body, boasting a high waistline that rose just below her belly button.

The model shared three photos of the eye-popping look, putting on a seductive display as she showed off her voluptuous assets. The first pic saw her standing with one knee raised, flaunting her curvy thighs as she peered sultrily into the camera. She bent one elbow, resting her palm on the side of her head in a pin up-inspired pose.

Nicole posed on the floor for the second snap, which portrayed her sitting on her hip. Sunlight from a nearby window illuminated her beautiful face, while the rest of her body remained engulfed in shade.

The sizzling brunette stood up for the third shot, teasing her thigh gap as she slightly parted her legs. She tilted her head to the side, coquettishly lifting up one hand as if to arrange her hair. Her other hand grazed her hip and thigh, drawing the gaze to her chiseled pins.

Nicole accessorized the lavish bikini with extravagant, statement gold earrings. She rocked a chic, short manicure that matched her swimwear. Her dark tresses were styled in messy waves that tumbled over one or both her shoulders, depending on the pose. A blond streak framed her face on one side, emphasizing her striking features.

The trio of snaps was taken in Brisbane, Queensland, as indicated by the geotag. The Aussie hottie penned a cheeky caption for her post, crediting online retailer Fashion Nova for the ornate bathing suit. She summarized the look with a sparkles and sunshine emoji, leading plenty of followers to compliment her radiant beauty.

“Shine bright,” wrote one person, leaving three sunshine emoji for emphasis.

“You look fantastic! [black heart] Wow!” read another comment.

“Absolutely Gorgeous and very Sexy,” said a third fan, adding a string of two-hearts emoji. “I miss Brisbane,” continued the message.

“Representing Brisbane to the fullest I see,” penned a fourth Instagrammer, ending with four heart eyes.

The triple update proved very popular with Nicole’s online admirers, racking up more than 12,200 likes and 176 comments in the first six hours of going live. Just three days ago, the 29-year-old left fans speechless with another provocative look, showing off her bombshell curves in semi-sheer black lace lingerie.