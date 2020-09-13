Meg Kylie Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Top For Hot New Photo

Meg Kylie stunned her 814,000 Instagram followers today with a smoking hot snapshot. The Australian model wore an unbuttoned shirt and a pair of bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination.

In the update, the 23-year-old stunner sported a dark blue denim shirt. She was braless underneath the unbuttoned garment and showing off an ample amount of cleavage. The shirt had balloon sleeves that reached her elbow. According to the caption, the clothing came from Fashion Nova.

She paired the top with white bikini bottoms. It boasted a low-cut waistband that sat below her navel. The swimwear also featured high leg cuts that showed plenty of skin. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her flat stomach, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

In the new photo, Meg was photographed outdoors on a balcony overlooking the beach. The views behind her showed the ocean, yachts, and the bright, blue sky filled with clouds. She sat on a cushioned chair, leaning to the side, using her left hand as support. She placed her right arm on her thigh as she raised her chin, feeling the warmth of the sun. Parts of her skin that were hit by sunlight looked glowing in the shot.

The influencer tied her brunette locks into half pigtails and left a few tendrils of hair framing her face. She let the rest of the long strands hanging over her back.

In the caption, Meg tagged the online retailer Fashion Nova in the post, as well as in the picture. She also shared that she’s a brand partner. The bombshell also mentioned how the sunny weather made her feel.

Many of her online admirers loved the newest update, as it earned more than 15,700 likes and over 100 comments, and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Meg’s fellow influencers and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to let her know how stunning she looked. Some of her online supporters were short on words, but still expressed their admiration with a combination of emoji.

“As always, you look so good! You make anything you wear look fab. I wish I had the same figure as you. I would also wear those sexy outfits,” one of her fans commented.

“I want you to know that I am in love with you. You are so beautiful and hot. I will never get tired of this view!” wrote another follower, adding two red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look cute in any weather. That body though,” gushed a third social media user.