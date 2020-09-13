Abby Dowse Heats Up Instagram In Insanely Sexy Lingerie

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse cranked up the heat on her Instagram page this morning, showing off her sizzling curves in ultra-revealing lingerie. The 30-year-old looked super hot in a sexy black one-piece from Fashion Nova — a cupless number that left nothing to the imagination. Abby posed in her bedroom for the steamy upload, banking on the all-white décor to make her risqué outfit stand out even more.

The gorgeous blonde flaunted her chiseled figure and incredible thigh gap as she stood by the bed with her legs parted. She leaned one hand on the soft mattress with a delicate gesture, displaying her chic, white manicure, and gracefully raised her other hand as if to brush a lock of hair behind her ear. Her long, golden tresses looked tousled and tumbled over her shoulder in messy waves, brushing over her temples and calling attention to her striking features. Her cascading mane still allowed her spaghetti shoulder straps to be seen, adding to her sultry vibe rather than obstructing the view.

The one-piece appeared to be a halterneck design and consisted almost entirely of multiple straps that hugged her figure, framing her perky chest and narrow waist. The only elements that provided any coverage were two tiny lace inserts censoring her nipples, a matching, much larger piece adorning her midriff, and the small, triangular front of her bottoms. Narrow bands connected all the bits together, creating a cage-style pattern that emphasized her slender, yet sinuous physique.

The lingerie was further embellished with two coquettish bows that framed Abby’s flat tummy, tying the lacy midsection to the low-waist thong. Likewise, two pairs of double straps extended from the hollowed-out, underwire cups to her shoulders, converging into single ones. Meanwhile, the thin sides of her bottoms were pulled high on her hip bones, exposing her long, lean pins.

Abby added a few accessories to finish off the smoking-hot look, rocking hoop earrings, a dainty bracelet on each wrist, and a band ring on one of her fingers. A layered pendant necklace adorned her décolletage, luring the gaze to her bared cleavage.

As expected, the provocative look sent followers into a frenzy, racking up more than 10,000 likes and 250-plus comments in the first hour of the photo going live.

“Okayyyyy I see you with those thighs [fire and drooling-face emoji] Body, brows, hair, everything [is] looking amazing babe,” one Instagrammer complimented her beauty.

“That lingerie [is] hugging your figure so incredibly showing off that hourglass [shape],” wrote a second fan, adding a fire and heart-eyes emoji. “And I see those leg days [are] paying off,” continued the message.

“Your body is out of this world [mind-blown and fire emoji] So incredibly stunning,” a third devotee gushed over her fierce physique.

“You never fail to look amazing,” commented a fourth person.

Abby gave her audience a first look at the strappy set in a photo shared several hours before, which saw the model posing on her knees in bed with her legs spread. That post, which can be viewed here, earned her over 27,500 likes from her online admirers.