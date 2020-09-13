Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Rainbow Bikini For A Tropical Breakfast

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss teased her followers with a sexy shot of herself sitting beside a delicious looking tropical breakfast in her latest snap from the Maldives vacation she took to celebrate her anniversary with her husband, Travis.

In the images, Ashley kneeled on her knees with her legs slightly spread apart in a sandy beach in front of stunning clear blue water, and a cloud dotted sky. In the background sat a wooden dock that had a white gazebo at the end. Next to her set a gorgeous bouquet created from flowers and plants. A pineapple, along with a cut orange, watermelon, and other exotic fruit along with a glass bottle filled with water, completed the arrangement.

Ashley stared into the camera with a fierce look, and she wore her long blond hair in beachy waves that flowed over her shoulder, and she had a pink flower tucked behind her other ear. She held her full lips together in a small smile.

The model wore a sparkling rainbow-colored bikini top that revealed a generous glimpse at her voluptuous cleavage. Ashley paired the colorful top with black bikini bottoms that dipped low in the front, showcasing her flat stomach, and rose high in a tie on each hip. She rested her manicured fingers on her curvy thighs, which sported her sizable engagement ring. She also accessorized with a sparkly belly button ring.

In her caption, Ashley revealed that her suit came from her brand Shop Alexiss, and her followers seemed to appreciate the look into her amazing trip. Nearly 2,900 hit the “like” button, and dozens took the time to leave a positive comment with many of them including the flame emoji.

“You look so hot! Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed one fan who also used lips, a smiley, and a thumbs up to complete the comment.

“You look dreamy. What a beautiful beach and a beautiful model,” a second devotee declared, adding several lines filled with flames and hearts.

“Congratulations! I hope you and Travis have a wonderful stay and a great anniversary. You’re simply stunning, Ashley,” wrote a third follower who added a red heart-eyed smiley.

“Ashley, you are simply stunning. That swimsuit is so sexy on you. I love it,” a fourth Instagram user wrote along with a palm tree and sunshine.

Followers have appreciated Ashley’s various peeks into her tropical getaway with her husband. The Inquisitr previously reported that the buxom bombshell flaunted her curves in a sexy sundress while enjoying a lavish dinner al fresco just steps from the sea.