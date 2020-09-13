Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Major Sideboob In A Gold Thong Bathing Suit On Instagram

Italian smokeshow Kelsie Jean Smeby flaunted some major sideboob in a racy ensemble for her latest Instagram pic on Saturday morning. The model flashed her curves as she joked in the caption of the post that she doesn’t often wear pants.

In the sexy shot, Kelsie looked hotter than ever as she rocked a revealing gold bathing suit. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as an open back to show even more skin, including the sides of her bare chest.

The swimwear fit snugly around her petite waist and was cut high on her curvy hips. The thong bottoms exposed her round booty. Fans also got a peek at her lean thighs in the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses on her face and a gold bracelet on her wrist.

Kelsie posed in front of a white paneled wall. She had her body turned to the side as she arched her back and pushed her hip out slightly. She tugged at the top of her bathing suit as she looked over her shoulders with a fierce expression on her face.

She wore her dark hair pushed away from her forehead. The long locks were styled in damp, wavy strands that tumbled down her back.

Kelsie has accumulated more than 700,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button over 11,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comment section to leave over 220 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Amazing!!! Every time I think you out done you roses you keep coming back better and better,” one follower stated.

“Best content out there,” another wrote.

“Your skin looks incredible,” a third comment read.

“Wow, gorgeous and love your tan sexy,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless physique in racy outfits for her online pics. She’s become known for sporting sexy bikinis, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a bright red lingerie set complete with thigh-high stockings as she posed in front of a huge wall of windows. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 270 comments.