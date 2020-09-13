Suzy Cortez Sprawls Out On A Couch While Wearing A Racy Lace Bra & Thong

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram snap on Saturday night. The model showed some skin as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning shot, Suzy looked smoking hot as she opted for a dark pink lingerie set. The skimpy lace bra featured thin straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. It also boasted a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage.

The matching thong panties were cut high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her waist as they accentuated her flawless, round booty in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of large hoop earrings, a bracelet on her wrist and nude heels.

Suzy posed on top of a white couch for the pic. She laid on her stomach with both of her arms resting on the cushion as she brought one hand up to lightly touch the side of her face. One of her legs was stretched out behind her as her other knee sat on the floor. She arched her back and pushed her booty out as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

She wore her long hair parted to the side. The dark locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Suzy’s over 2.4 million followers went wild for the snap by clicking the like button more than 9,200 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 160 messages during that time.

“Exquisite, you are spectacular. Greetings from Acapulco Mexico,” one follower wrote.

“Very beautiful photography,” another stated.

“How beautiful you are,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are stunning to look at. Each post is better than the one before and we simply can’t get enough. More please,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in racy ensembles. She’s often photographed sporting sexy lingerie, barely there bathing suits, tight tops, and more in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a tiny black top and a pair of jeans that were ripped all the way down her legs and exposed her bare booty underneath. To date, that snap has raked in more than 21,000 likes and over 280 comments.