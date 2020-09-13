Angela Simmons Brings The Heat In A Snakeskin Jumpsuit

Angela Simmons stunned her 6.7 million Instagram followers by sharing a two-photo slideshow of herself rocking an animal-print one-piece that left fans thirsty for more. The Growing Up Hip-Hop star posted the sexy images on Saturday, September 12.

The snakeskin jumpsuit featured a modest collar, though the ensemble quickly grew more seductive as it slid down her body. The top of the garment featured panels that covered her buxom bust. It sported a triangle cut-out in the middle, showing off her toned and taut midriff. The pants of the outfit were skintight, and accentuated all of Angela’s curves. Her hourglass physique and fit figure were on full display. She paired the attire with black shoes.

Her dark tresses were parted in the middle and slid down her back and over one shoulder in waves that reached past her waist. As for her jewelry, Angela opted to accessorize with a gold cuff and a gold watch.

In both images, Angela posed on a marble floor in front of a cream-colored wall. She looked directly at the camera in the first photo, her brown eyes fixed on the lens. Her lips were slightly parted, and her pearly white teeth shined. She rested one hand against the wall.

In the second snap, Angela bent both arms at the elbow and placed her hands on either side of her waist. She looked down in this image.

Angela’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram update in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise for her latest social media look.

“Happiness looks great on you I’m so happy for you,” commented one follower, punctuating their message with a heart-eye emoji.

“I am just loving that fabric girlfriend,” shared another fan, following up their comment with two pink hearts.

“She such a vibe,” replied a third person, including three red hearts for emphasis.

“My fear of [snake emoji] is cured,” wrote a fourth social media user, including four crying-laughing faces.

At the time of this writing, Angela’s post racked up more than 52,000 likes and close to 600 comments.

