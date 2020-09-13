Jem Wolfie Poses On A Skateboard Wearing A Skintight Sports Bra And Joggers

Social media star Jem Wolfie floored her 2.7 million Instagram followers after posting yet another stunning picture — this time wearing a sports bra while sitting on a skateboard.

The bra was a halter silhouette in a chic black color that emphasized the Aussie model’s sun-kissed skin. Several thin straps crossed in the back, creating a fun pattern that not only added visual interest to the shot but also showed off Wolfie’s sartorial chops. The garment consisted of a spandex-like fabric and its skintight nature hugged the model’s curves. The hem cropped just below the bust so that her torso was exposed to her followers.

Wolfie coupled the sports bra with a pair of joggers. While the top may have been skintight, the pants were boxy and loose fitting. The joggers were a high-rise silhouette, with an elastic waistband cinching just below the midriff. The pants had a dark black background with contrasting orange details along the side hem. In addition, a graffiti-inspired pattern in gray, orange, and neon green covered the pant’s pockets and shin area.

The social media star completed the look with a pair of black socks and chunky sneakers. The sneakers extended up to her ankles and featured a backwards Nike swoosh logo at the heel.

Wolfie styled her hair into a casual blowout with a deep off-center part. Her highlighted locks cascaded down past her shoulders to her back.

The model posed by sitting on a skateboard and angled her body so that her back was to the camera. Her heels rested on the ground and she reached her left arm out to hold her ankle. Wolfie shyly smiled as she looked down.

In her caption, Wolfie joked that she was a “poser,” suggesting that she did not know how to skateboard. She completed her confession with a laughing face emoji.

Fans loved the latest update, and awarded the shot around 12,000 likes and more than 130 comments within an hour of posting.

“I love you,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“Whatever man [Jem Wolfie] gets will have a lifelong teacher of all things exercise and fun,” proclaimed a second.

“You look so comfy and cute,” raved a third.

“Love all your pictures. You always look so confident, happy, and carefree. Thanks for being such an inspiration… you’re the best!” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a sparkling pink heart and smiling face.

