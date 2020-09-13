Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Poses With A Leg Up In Stiletto Boots & Rocks A ‘Wayne’s World’ Hat

Holly showed off her all-black ensemble while posing in an elevator.

Holly Sonders looked red hot in an all-black ensemble that included more than one pop culture reference. The former Fox Sports host also demonstrated her balance and flexibility while taking a ride in an elevator.

On Sunday night, Holly, 33, took to Instagram to send a message to her fiance, “Vegas Dave” Oancea. She initially informed the sports handicapper that her picture showed her leaving to go party in a Las Vegas club. However, she immediately revealed that this was a joke, and she was actually at home.

In the snapshot that she shared, Holly wore a pair of skintight leggings that had a slight sheen to them. She also rocked a top that was at least partially sheer. It was similarly form-fitting, and it featured a silver Batman logo on the bust. The fitness model also paid tribute to fictional public access TV stars Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar by wearing a Wayne’s World baseball cap. The characters featured in the 1992 movie of the same name and the Saturday Night Live sketches that preceded it were played by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, respectively.

Just like the comedians who played the hard-partying metalheads, Holly often entertains her fans with her fun sense of humor. The former Golf Channel host’s latest post also included a display of her athleticism. She stood on her right foot and lifted her left knee high up in the air, a feat that was made more difficult by her choice of footwear. She had on a pair of suede knee-high boots with stiletto heels. She rested her left elbow on her upraised knee and threw up a peace sign as her picture was snapped.

Holly finished her look with two silver gold chain necklaces and a pair of bracelet-sized hoop earrings. Her long, dark hair was styled in a sleek blowout, and her glossy mane followed the contours of her ample bust as it cascaded over her chest.

Holly’s fans couldn’t seem to stop raving over her dark look. Her followers suggested that she looked like a Bond girl and a seductive villainess. She was also advised to take Wayne and Garth’s advice and “party on.”

“Cat Woman on the prowl,” read one message in the comments section. “Mind the claws, they will leave a mark.”

“Cat woman strikes again,” another admirer remarked.

“Hi Holly you’re always looking gorgeous,” said a third fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Golf Channel host seemed to thrill her fans even more when she shared a video of herself rocking a revealing swimsuit and Daisy Dukes while she pushed a lawnmower around. She also gave many of her admirers a good laugh when she confessed that the grass she was pretending to mow was actually artificial turf.