Blac Chyna Wows In A Plunging, Bandanna-Print Bodysuit

Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Saturday, September 12 to share a sizzling image with her 16.3 million followers. The sexy shot featured the “Cash Only” artist posing in a navy blue one-piece ensemble with a neckline that plunged so low that it went past her navel.

The bandanna-print ensemble featured panels that barely covered her buxom bust, leaving ample cleavage on display. The open garment boasted straps that crisscrossed over her stomach, exposing her impressive abs. The skintight ensemble curved around her derriere, and she finished off the look with white sneakers.

Chyna posed in the doorway of a white vehicle. She bent one leg at the knee. She arched her back and placed one hand on her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. She bent her other arm at the elbow as well, placing the hand on the side of her head. She looked off into the distance, tilting her chin upward.

Several of the former reality show star’s tattoos were visible, including the red ink on one hand.

Chyna’s tresses were colored with half of her head sporting a bright red hue and the other half featuring a bold blue shade. She parted her hair in the middle, and her pin-straight strands cascaded down her back and over her shoulder, reaching all the way to her thighs.

Chyna’s millions of devoted followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower their idol with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“My god,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with three smiley faces with heart eyes.

“Stop playin wit em tho,” commented a second social media user, following up their message with a tongue and heart-eye emoji.

“This outfit,” declared a third admirer, adding a flame emoji for emphasis.

“Precisely perfect,” mused a fourth person, including a butterfly emoticon.

At the time of this writing, Chyna’s Instagram update has garnered close to 23,000 likes and nearly 350 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Blac Chyna fans know, the model frequently shares scantily clad uploads on her Instagram page, rocking everything from sexy swimsuits to other ensembles that showcase her body.

One of her most recent posts featured her wearing a cow-print bikini top with matching pants. In those video clips, Chyna posed in front of multiple cars in her driveway. At one point, she even twerked in front of one of the vehicles, showing off her curvaceous backside.