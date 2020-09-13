Blac Chyna Wows In A Plunging, Bandana-Print Bodysuit

Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Saturday, September 12 to share a sizzling image with her 16.3 million fans on the social media platform. The sexy shot featured the “Cash Only” artist posing in a navy blue one-piece with a neckline so low-cut it reached the lower half of her midriff.

The bandana-print ensemble featured panels that barely covered her buxom bust, her ample cleavage on display. The open garment boasted strings that criss-crossed over her stomach, exposing her impressive abdomen. The skintight ensemble curved around her derriere, making her booty pop. She paired the outfit with white sneakers.

Chyna posed in the doorway of a white car. She bent one leg at the knee. She arched her back and placed one hand on her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. She bent her other arm at the elbow as well, placing one hand on the side of her head. She looked off into the distance, tilting her chin upwards.

Several of the former reality star’s tattoos were visible, including the red ink on one hand.

Chyna wore her color-blocked tresses with half of her head sporting a bright red hue, while the other half was a bold blue shade. She parted her hair in the middle, and her pin-straight strands cascaded behind her back and down her shoulder, reaching all the way to her knee.

Chyna’s millions of devoted followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower their idol with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“My god,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with three smiley faces with heart eyes.

“Stop playin wit em tho,” commented a second social media user, following up their message with a tongue and heart-eye emoji.

“This outfit,” declared a third fan, adding a flame emoji for emphasis.

“Precisely perfect,” mused a fourth person, including a butterfly emoticon.

At the time of this writing, Chyna’s Instagram update garnered close to 23,000 likes and nearly 350 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Blac Chyna fans know, the model frequently shares scantily-clad uploads on her Instagram account, rocking everything from sexy swimsuits to racy attire to other ensembles that showcase her body.

One of her most recent posts featured her wearing a cow-print bikini top with matching pants. In those video clips, Chyna posed in front of multiple cars in her driveway. In one move, she even twerked in front of one of the vehicles, showing off her curvaceous backside.