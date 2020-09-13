Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Kathryn Edwards Says Lisa Vanderpump Didn’t Want To Leave The Show

Kathryn Edwards was a one-hit-wonder on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills several seasons ago, but that hasn’t kept her away from the gossip surrounding more recent storylines. The 55-year-old recently appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontif podcast and gave some thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from the series. The reality star also divulged on how producers encouraged the cast to add a little more drama to their filmed events.

“I don’t think that [Lisa] wanted to get off of the Housewife show,” Kathryn noted. “I think that she felt like she had to play her hand and I think she tried to stay on it to some degree with some of the things that I know of.”

The RHOBH alum didn’t mention if she had talked to Lisa about her departure, but it appeared she had heard these things through the grapevine and not from the restauranteur herself.

“She asked for some specific things that the show wasn’t going to give her to make it better so she can save face,” she added. “And she walked away. But she, in my opinion, kinda got a little bit too big for the ensemble cast. And she did produce, she did try to control the storylines.”

Arava Diaz

This isn’t the first time Lisa has been accused of trying to steer the show’s narrative. She was famously accused of leaking the Puppy Gate story in her departure season to put a bad light on Dorit Kemsley.

To back up her comments, Kathryn remembered a time while they were filming at Erika Girardi’s house and Lisa took the reigns and tried to turn the evening into something a little more dramatic than it was. Kathryn claimed Lisa received a text from a producer who said their dinner was a little too boring and to vamp it up a little bit.

Of course, this doesn’t lie solely on Lisa, but the producers who are trying to get the best content for their viewers. It appears as if the women couldn’t spice the evening up enough, as Kathryn said the dinner was edited entirely differently that it played out in real-time and it was made to look like something it wasn’t. She remembered leaving Erika’s house and all the women were hugging and laughing as they departed, but it was not the cut producers ended up putting in the episode.

The editing originally made it look like Erika kicked Kathryn out of her house because of the way she treated Tom but that wasn’t the case at all.