Madison Pettis Shows Off Her Fabulous Figure In Plunging Sports Bra And Skintight Leggings

Madison wore a set from Fabletics.

Former Disney Channel star Madison Pettis treated her Instagram followers to a snapshot of herself flaunting her ample assets and her fit figure.

Madison, 22, wore a skintight activewear set from the popular Fabletics brand, which was founded by Almost Famous actress Kate Hudson. Her matching sports bra and leggings were constructed out of dark yellow stretch material that hugged her form like a second skin. Her top featured a bralette silhouette with a plunging V-shaped neckline that bared her decolletage. The triangular cups clung to her curvy chest, while a wide under-bust band provided plenty of support. Thin adjustable straps stretched over her shoulders.

Her bottoms were sleek and smooth with a seam down the front. The waistline rose to the navel, and Madison’s bellybutton could be seen barely peeking out over it. The Cory in the House star was so petite that there was a gap between the seamless waist and her flawless skin. Her sporty outfit showcased her toned midriff and legs, including her thigh gap.

Madison finished her look with jewelry that included a bangle bracelet, coin necklace, and small hoop earrings. She had an allover radiant glow, even though she was standing in the shade of a tall building. Her long, thick hair was styled in tight spiral curls that she wore parted to the side and swept in front of her left shoulder. A few dark curls looked like they were being lifted up by a slight breeze.

The actress stood in a paved area were a number of large potted plants could be found, including a few with fanned palm leaves. A huge net was draped above the massive concrete planters and greenery. Decorative grass was planted beside the building, and a hill covered with trees and dense foliage could be seen in the distance.

Madison paid tribute to the season that is ending in the caption of her post by sharing a lyric from the song “Summer Breeze,” which was originally recorded by Seals and Crofts. So far, the Fabletics ambassador’s breezy summer snapshot has amassed over 215,000 likes and 500 comments.

“You’re a goddess,” gushed one admirer.

“You look like a barbie doll,” another fan opined.

“Girl teach me your ways,” begged a third.

“Sheesh out there looking flawless,” read a fourth message.

Madison is also an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand. As reported by The Inquisitr, the star recently stunned her followers by posing in a revealing bra and underwear set from the label. The undergarments were constructed out of delicate black lace.