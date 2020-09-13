‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Comments On Bayleigh Dayton’s Exit: ‘She Was Almost Too Honest’

Bayleigh Dayton has been evicted from the Big Brother house for the second time after a unanimous vote sent her packing over Da’Vonne Rogers Thursday night. Bayleigh was certain of her fate going into the evening, but that didn’t make going home any easier. Something she has struggled with as a player is her bluntness, and sometimes she is too honest about things which doesn’t always make the best player in Big Brother. Host Julie Chen feels this is her biggest weakness and that her being too trusting and open eventually caught up with her in the house this summer.

Julie caught up with Entertainment Weekly this weekend to talk about the events in Big Brother 22 for Week 5. She has been confused by the gameplay of houseguests like Memphis Garrett, but she saw Bayleigh and her strategy clear as day and thinks her friendship with Christmas Abbott ultimately did her in.

“She was almost too honest. Honest to a fault. By that I mean she was SO trusting of Christmas — because she likes/liked her personally — that she told Christmas too much. Bayleigh cost herself the game by telling someone who was about to win power crucial information that ended up hurting [Bayleigh’s] game,” she said.

CBS

Bayleigh trusted Christmas with too much information just ahead of a Head of Household (HOH) competition. Christmas ended up winning by default after Da’Vonne answered a question wrong which changed the course of the season dramatically. Christmas eventually came to verbal blows with Bayleigh and Da’Vonne and their relationships crumbled shortly after. This resulted in Christmas not using the Power of Veto (POV) that she had also won to pull either woman off the block.

Julie did note, however, that the Bayleigh who played in All-Stars was entirely different from the one who played two years ago on Season 20.

“I love that she found the love of her life in Swaggy the first time in the house and that this time around we got to see who she is as a player with no distractions. It was like watching a brand-new Houseguest experience the game as it’s meant to be played.”

Bayleigh is never saying never when it comes to returning to Big Brother and admitted she didn’t know if she’d be able to say “no” should she be offered the opportunity to play the game she loves so much again. Her gameplay would have to be adjusted as she would need to keep more things to herself to hopefully allow her to make it further into the summer.