Jessa Duggar Drops Adorable Pictures On Instagram Of Spurgeon & Ivy Jane Modeling Clothes

Jessa Duggar may have just brightened up the day of her 2.2 million Instagram followers. On Saturday, the star of TLC’s Counting On posted a series of four photos of her oldest child, Spurgeon, 4, and her youngest, Ivy Jane, 1, modeling their new clothes, while also sharing some sweet moments together.

The pictures were taken as the two youngsters were trying on a few clothing items that Jessa bought from a huge consignment shop sale. She advertises the event every time she goes and she brings home lots of goodies for her family. She is big on buying good used clothing for her three kids at thrift shops. This sale seems to be the perfect fit for her to get excited over. It looks like the kids are just as excited to have some new duds and also a few new things to play with.

In the photos that were shared, Spurgeon and Ivy Jane were sitting in a white chair that was placed in the center of their living room. The Duggar grandson wore a pair of tan pants and a bright red printed shirt. His baby sister sported a cute denim jumper and a gold long-sleeve top underneath. While Spurgeon went barefoot, Ivy Jane had on a pair of white sneakers with brown stripes running across. She had one side of her hair pinned back with a white bow.

While the brother and sister duo smiled for the camera in most of the pics, it was the first one that seemed to make plenty of hearts to melt. Spurgeon and Ivy Jane were looking at each other with huge smiles and adoring looks on their faces. Spurgeon had one hand on her leg.

Another cute picture was a close-up shot of the eldest Seewald boy posing nicely with his lucious mop of curls front and center.

Someone in the comments inquired as to Henry’s whereabouts since he wasn’t seen in these snapshots. Jessa replied saying that he was busy riding his new tricycle around the house, as she had pointed out in the next pic she shared.

Spurgeon appears to be a great big brother to his two younger siblings. Fans have seen him interact with Henry and Ivy Jane through some of Jessa’s videos. One of them had the Seewald family trekking through the woods on a little adventure. In the video, Spurgeon helped Henry find spiders and he made sure to keep the bad guys away by carrying his water gun, as he told his mom.