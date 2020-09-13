Emily Tanner Sizzles In A Skimpy Lilac Bikini, Displays Her Sexy Abs And Legs

American model and social media influencer Emily Tanner took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 12, and treated her legions of followers to a very hot bikini pic

In the snapshot, Emily rocked a skimpy, lilac-and-white printed bikini which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The top comprised of triangular cups and elasticated edges attached to a thin string that ran across her chest. The risqué garment boasted string straps that were tied behind her back as well as a plunging neckline which put her enviable cleavage on full display.

Emily teamed the top with matching bottoms which were pulled high on her slender hips. The front of the bottoms scooped down to display her lower torso while also drawing attention to her long and sexy legs.

She tied her blond tresses in a sleek bun. In terms of accessories, she only opted for a pair of dark sunglasses.

The shoot took place on a boat, during the daytime. The clear blue sky and a beautiful lake could be seen in the background. Emily sat on the leather seat of the boat and bent one of her knees. She touched her shoulder and held a can of Celsius Energy Drink in her hands. She looked at the can and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the post was sponsored by Celsius. Within three hours of posting, the picture accrued close to 10,000 likes. In addition, Emily’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted several messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her sensual sense of style.

“You look amazing in your bikini! You have cute legs, perfect skin, and a really sexy body. This is just wow!” one of her fans commented.

“You have a really nice body, Emily. Keep rocking,” another user chimed in.

“Fawk! Stop! I can’t breathe!!” wrote a third follower to express his admiration.

“Damn, Emily. You are definitely one of the finest models on Instagram. So stylish, elegant, and hot. You are a style icon in the truest sense of the word! Keep rocking,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “sexy lady,” “smokeshow,” and “perfection,” to let Emily know how much they adore her.

Emily often wows her fans with her steamy photographs and videos. As The Inquisitr previously reported, not too long ago, she uploaded a pic in which she rocked a gray sports bra and a white athletic skirt to pull off a sport-inspired look. The post has garnered more than 23,000 likes and close to 340 comments.