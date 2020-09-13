Chanel West Coast Shows Off Derriere In Designer Swimsuit With Cheeky Back: ‘Louis V In The Sea’

Chanel revealed the front and back of her Louis Vuitton bathing suit while posing on a boat.

Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast brought some summer fun and buns to the feeds of her 3.4 million Instagram followers by posting a pair of pics in which she rocked a designer swimsuit while posing on a boat.

The bathing suit was a dark blue Louis Vuitton one-piece that featured the fashion label’s iconic LV monogram motif and floral print allover. The material was a stretch fabric that clung to Chanel’s curvy figure. The garment featured contrasting white trim around the neckline, which plunged down to display an eyeful of her ample cleavage. The trim extended up to form the piece’s thin shoulder straps.

Chanel also let her fans see the back of the swimsuit. Its scooped design was enhanced by more white trim and cutouts shaped like flower petals. The legs were cut high and wide to elongate the leg and create a cheeky seat that bared much of her toned backside. On her head, she wore a Louis Vuitton bucket hat that matched her posh maillot.

Chanel finished her look with a few silver bangle bracelets and a pair of sunglasses with distinctive diamond-shaped lenses. She styled her long ombre hair in loose spiral curls that spilled over her shoulders and back. The “No Plans” singer posed on the bow of a small boat, where she casually leaned against a curved silver rail. She positioned her left foot in front of her right on the small platform surrounding the opening for the anchor chain. The pose accentuated her hourglass shape. The model glanced off to the side and appeared to laugh as her photo was taken.

For her followup snapshot, Chanel struck a pose that flattered the peachy shape of her pert posterior. She stood beside the anchor platform and placed the toes of her left foot on it, keeping them pointed. Her left knee was bent, and her legs were spread wide apart. She appeared to look at something off in the distance with her mouth agape. A blue flag that matched her bathing suit flapped in the breeze on the boat’s bow. The vessel was surrounded by similarly-colored waves. The background of Chanel’s shot was also comprised of a bright sky and a rock jetty.

Chanel’s fans raved over her photos in the comments section, where many of them praised her good looks and her incredible figure.

“Beauty with a booty,” declared one fan.

“God you are so beautiful with the most amazing body ever hope you all stay and safe,” another admirer chimed in.

“Seeing you is like seeing a dolphin,” remarked a third. “So exciting and cute.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chanel also stunned in a wild snakeskin-print swimsuit.