Lauren Alexis Flaunts Her Pert Booty In Printed Shorts

British Instagram model Lauren Alexis took to her page on Saturday, September 12, and wowed her fans with a hot booty pic.

In the snapshot, Lauren rocked a pair of blue-and-white printed shorts that boasted white piping on the edges. The tiny garment displayed her pert booty as well as her sexy legs.

Lauren teamed the bottoms with a small white t-shirt which provided users with a glimpse of her bare midsection.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. She also let some strands of hair fall over her face.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. The photoshoot took place indoors.

Lauren posed next to a glass window. Some grass, a tree, and wooden fences could be seen outside. She struck a side pose and slightly parted her legs to show off her derriere. The hottie touched her thigh and puckered her lips while gazing straight at the camera.

In the caption, Lauren asked her followers to list their favorite artists. Within two hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 40,000 likes. In addition, several of her followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 500 messages in which they praised her amazing backside and her pretty looks. Other users enthusiastically replied to the caption.

“Oh wow, Lauren, you are so hot, I can’t even. Please, reply to my comment as that would make my day,” one of her fans commented.

“You are so cute and thick. I love your body. And this pic is spectacular,” another user chimed in.

“My top three artists at the moment are Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke and Ksi. Btw, you look extremely sexy in the picture. I love you, babes,” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, Lauren, you brightened my day with this photo. Looking gorgeous! Thank you for posting,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “pure perfection,” and “marry me please,” to let Lauren know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, some other models and influencers also liked the snapshot, including Kirsty Austin and Molly X.

Lauren rarely fails to impress her legions of admirers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 8, she uploaded a hot pic on the photo-sharing website in which she rocked a tie-dye bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination. The risqué ensemble showcased her taut stomach, sexy legs, as well as a glimpse of cleavage. The post racked up more than 103,000 likes and about 670 comments.