Vanessa Hudgens Shakes Her Stuff In Thong Swimsuit For Racy TikTok Video

Vanessa Hudgens was putting on quite a show for her TikTok followers this weekend, shaking her stuff in a revealing swimsuit and earning plenty of attention for it.

The 31-year-old actress shared a video of herself shaking her booty while doing the “peach dance.” She stood near the edge of a pool in water just below her knees as she appeared to turn the song on her cell phone. Hudgens wore a bucket hat on her head and rocked a peekaboo thong swimsuit that showed off plenty of skin.

As the music played, she bounced her backside up and down to the beat, leaning forward near the end to stick her backside out even further. She playfully stuck out her tongue and looked toward the camera while shaking her booty. The camera quickly zoomed in and out and Hudgens shook her head from side to side while the music played.

The backyard behind the actress appeared to match her artistic spirit, with paintings of faces adorning a white wall just beyond the edge of the water and a bright green garden behind that.

The video earned some viral attention from her fans, racking up more than 135,000 likes in just a few hours after it was posted.

The clip also earned some interest beyond social media, including a write-up from The Daily Mail that noted Hudgens rocked a “classic pinup pose” while shaking her stuff to the song. The report added that Hudgens has been using her social media presence to show off her dance moves and her rocking physique a lot of late.

“The singing star went viral recently after she put her knockout legs on display while dancing on Tik Tok with [friend GG Magree],” the report noted. “They were recreating Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s choreography from the WAP music video and Vanessa was praised for her moves.”

The racy TikTok post shared this weekend was nothing new for the actress’s social media followers. She has spent the last few months polishing off her moves, including another clip where she and fellow High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale danced to the song “We’re All In This Together” from the hit Disney movie. Both actresses filmed their portions from the safety of their homes and stitched the final product together for another post that gained significant interest, getting more than 1.6 million likes on Instagram.