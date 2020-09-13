Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Shimmies In The Tiniest Of Bikinis

Social media star Bru Luccas dropped the jaws of her 3.3 million Instagram followers after posting a new video where she danced in the tiniest of bikinis.

The top appeared to be a retro-inspired look thanks to 50s-style folds and a bow at the center of the bust. The detail brought a sweet aspect to the otherwise sultry clip. The fabric was a creamy blue hue that beautifully complemented the Brazilian’s bronze tan. The bikini was a balconette silhouette, with thick straps offering support for the model’s cleavage. The low neckline of the garment showcased Luccas’s décolletage.

Luccas paired the top with the tiniest of bikini bottoms. They appeared to be in the same blue palette as the top, though with elements of green included. The fabric also looked to have a metallic sheen, adding a fun and trendy detail. The side straps were a mid-rise silhouette, resting just above her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Luccas kept the rest of her look relaxed and casual, leaving her brunette locks un-styled and pushed back with a soft knotted headband. She also sported a bright red manicure that added a small pop of color to the video.

Showing off her impeccable sense of rhythm, the model swayed her hips back and forth, perfectly on beat with the atmospheric music playing in the background. Getting into the movements, she raised her arms and moved her head side to side. She angled herself sideways to camera, showing off both her dance skills and her toned midriff in the process.

At one point, Luccas pointed her fingers at the camera before bending them inwards as if to beckon her fans towards her.

In another move, she moved her shoulders back in forth in a shimmy that brought her cleavage front and center.

Fans loved the sizzling new update, and awarded the clip over 110,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

“Everything about this… is incredibly beautiful,” gushed one fan, adding both the fire emoji and a red heart to emphasize the sentiment.

“Never stop dancing,” raved a second.

“Such a hottie!” proclaimed a third.

“Such a beauty,” echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with three heart-eye faces.

This is not the first time this week that the Instagram star has wowed her followers while in sultry swim wear. She recently sent pulses racing after using a luxurious bathroom as a runway for her bikini ensemble in a fun clip filmed with her sister. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the upload earned over 150,000 likes.