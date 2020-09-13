Devin Brugman Bares Cleavage In Strapless Animal Print Bikini While Enjoying The Ocean

Devin Brugman treated her Instagram followers to a three-picture series featuring her enjoying some time in the ocean during her girls’ trip.

The swimwear designer stood in the surf in the first shot, the gentle waves rolled in behind her, and puffy white clouds dotted the blue sky. Devin held her manicured hand up to shade her eyes as she looked off into the distance with a broad smile on her face. Her damp hair hung down her back, and she wore a strapless brown and black animal print bikini top in the photo that showcased her ample cleavage. She paired it with matching bottoms that tied on each hip and rose to a few inches below her navel. The two-piece showcased her flat stomach and fit curves, and for accessories, she chose gold hoop earrings and a small gold necklace.

Devin happily splashed through the shallow water near the coast in the second picture. The shot caught her in mid-step, and a bird flew close to the waves in the background. In the third image, the model stood on the beach, and she bent slightly forward with her eyes shut and a big smile on her face.

In the caption, Devin indicated that her swimsuit was from her brand Monday Swimwear, and her fans shared lots of love on the post. More than 26,100 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and at least 190 took the time to leave a comment. The flame and heart emoji featured heavily in the replies as fans expressed that they loved the hot two-piece.

“Wow! You have the Cabo glow, Devin. What a smoke show,” gushed one fan who added a red heart-eyed emoji.

“OMG, I love that swimsuit. I need it! You are total body goals, Devin,” a second follower enthused, adding a flame emoji and several hearts.

“You have the most wonderful smile in the world. This suit is simply amazing. I love it! Glad to see you’re having a great trip. Enjoy,” exclaimed a third devotee.

“You must live in a museum because you are a masterpiece, Devin! It looks like you had a wonderful day,” a fourth Instagram user wrote along with a palm tree, a sun, and a thumbs up.

Devin has shared several posts from her vacation with her followers, and they have appreciated the glimpse into the heavenly setting. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her casual style while wearing high-waisted wide-leg jeans and a light blue cropped halter top at her resort.