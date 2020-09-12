Yaslen Clemente Flashes Firm Buns, Perky Assets In Sultry Gym Spread

Model, wellness advocate and social media influencer Yaslen Clemente returned to her regular gym setting for her Instagram upload on Saturday, September 12. Despite the relatively ordinary backdrop in the photo update, there was nothing ordinary about the 23-year-old’s famously firm buns and perky assets in the sultry, two-pic spread.

While sporting skintight workout duds that accentuated her curvy dimensions, Yaslen was documented from varying distances and angles in the sexy slideshow. The ultimate result was near-universal praise for the display from a sizable contingent of her 2.1 million followers, as the comment thread was filled with fans offering words of affirmation, as well as virtual catcalls.

“You look amazing baby,” stated one admirer.

“Beyond stunning,” appraised a second user, who also offered words of encouragement. “Keep going gorgeous.”

“Luv that booty,” confessed an impassioned fan of Yaslen’s tight posterior.

“Beautiful lady you are,” wrote another commenter.

Yaslen’s latest workout pictorial was taken at Florida’s Paradise Gym, as evidenced by the facility’s wall art, as well as the post’s geotag. And while the Body By Yas proprietor’s clothes were standard fare for one of her workout sessions, they nonetheless managed to provide a pleasing exhibition of her voluptuous features.

In the first shot of the slideshow, Yaslen was snapped from behind as she sat on a small stool. The blue leggings that she had been wearing for the training session seemed to meld with the skin of her toned legs and perfectly curved booty. Meanwhile, her back was largely left uncovered, save for the tight straps of her gray sports bra.

The proximity of the camera to Yaslen’s body was such that the sharp, sinuous curvature created by her waist, hips and backside were shown with a great level of detail. Furthermore, the capturing of her cute profile as she turned her head to the left only served to enhance the alluring nature of the shot.

That photo was followed by a mirrored selfie in which Yaslen chose to reveal the front side of her body. Although she was shown from a greater distance in the picture, her beautiful face was featured in greater detail. Moreover, the front-side view offered her fans a clear look at her impressive cleavage and well-built thighs.

Yaslen’s latest post generated a significant response on Instagram, getting double-tapped to the tune of almost 10,000 likes in a little over 30 minutes after being posted.

Appreciators of Yaslen’s tempting, athletic figure were treated to a number of appealing posts over the last week. Most recently, she put her enviable physique on full display while wearing a revealing monokini in another impressive slideshow.