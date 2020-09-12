Weekly ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Mike’s Family Struggles, Britt Ruffles Feathers, & Alexis Is Determined

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 14 suggest that heartbreak is on the horizon and tempers will be running high for some Port Charles residents. Mike Corbin is nearing the end of his life, and it seems that process will be a major focus during the next few days. However, there are plenty of other developments on the way too.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Britt’s return to Port Charles will continue to rattle people. She’s the new chief of staff at General Hospital and she wasted no time in ruffling some feathers. Teasers indicate that she’ll confront her former fling, Julian Jerome, during Monday’s show.

In addition, the sneak peek for that episode indicated that she would soon cross paths with Dr. Kevin Collins, Felix DuBois, and Franco Howarth at General Hospital. The reaction among all of the GH staffers has been similar, with people stunned and wary of what Britt plans to do.

Jasper “Jax” Jacks and Nina Reeves will delve more deeply into her past as they work on finding her biological child. She’ll soon feel hopeful, but fans worry she’ll be left devastated when she finally learns the truth about her daughter.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

General Hospital spoilers detail that Elizabeth Webber Baldwin will apologize to her husband Franco Baldwin. This past week, she kissed Nikolas Cassadine, while Franco kissed Ava Jerome Cassadine.

However, a lot of fans suspect that those forbidden kisses were coordinated ahead of time by Liz and her husband. If that is the case, it seems they will soon reconvene and determine what to do next.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine remains in General Hospital, and she’ll get support from both Nikolas and seemingly Michael Corinthos in the days ahead. Dr. Portia Robinson will have news for her, and this will probably be related to her injuries and how they may impact her voice going forward.

Ava will get a chance to spend some time with her daughter Avery and Brando Corbin will have a moment of some sort with Josslyn Jacks.

Alexis will still be grieving Neil’s stunning death, but she has also vowed to figure out the truth about his supposed drug overdose. Cyrus Renault will needle Sam McCall in an episode coming soon, and General Hospital spoilers hint that Michael and Willow Tait Corinthos will continue to be drawn to one another.

A bit with Dante will pop up, as he receives difficult news, and General Hospital teasers note that Robert’s adventures abroad will continue. Molly will be rattled over something and viewers will see Curtis get upset with his Aunt Stella.

It sounds as if General Hospital fans will be watching plenty of juicy moments play out during the week of September 14. Teasers hint that some major twists and turns are on the horizon and people are anxious to see what’s ahead.