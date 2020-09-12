Kourtney Kardashian Bares Midriff & Shows Off Amazing Physique In White ’90s-Style Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian dazzled her 101.7 million followers on Saturday with a sleek, white-themed post, sharing two photos and one video to her Instagram feed.

In the stunning set, Kourtney exhibited a seriously stylish ’90s vibe, baring her midriff with a silver satin crop top and wide-leg white drawstring pants. The first image in the set showed Kourtney’s fit figure, as she posed in the outfit and turned her head to the side, showing off a ponytail braid in the back of her head.

In the second photo, the TV star gave fans a more detailed look of her complete outfit, turning more to the side to aptly display the braid and give a long shot of her baggy pants. The pants fit snug around her tiny waist and the satin top attractively hugged her chest, with spaghetti straps delicately displaying her toned shoulders. Kourtney also carried a small, beige bag in her left hand, aptly complementing the whole outfit’s aesthetic.

The third part of the share was a video of Kourtney walking down the hallway of what seemed to be her own house. The clip had a stop-motion effect, as she pranced down hall in a model-like fashion, this time adding thin, oval-shaped sunglasses, that kept with the ’90s theme of the look. Kourtney also wrote that she has “exited the building” in her caption, cheekily adding to her carefree strut.

It wasn’t made entirely clear in the post, but the 41-year-old could have been referring to her “exit” from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, or how it was announced this week that the long-running reality show would air its final season in 2021.

In under an hour of posting, the 41-year-old garnered an overwhelming amount of love and support, with over 200,000 likes on the photo series and more than 1,000 comments.

Many followers showed their acknowledgement of the Poosh blogger’s fashion and hair style, while others simply shared their fondness of her looks.

“Braided queen,” noted a fan, appreciating Kourtney’s unique braid.

“A fashion icon,” another admirer wrote, pointing out her chic style.

“I love you so much queen,” gushed one user, adding a red heart emoji to their comment to signal their affection for the reality star.

“Kourt ughh so gorge,” raved another follower, showing their appreciation for Kourtney’s beauty.

The mother-of-three is keen on a white look lately, uploading a photo series to her Instagram feed just yesterday of an all-white style amid a country landscape, The Inquisitr previously reported. In the chic shot, Kourtney sported a short mini dress with a wide, dramatic belt and tall, high-heeled boots.