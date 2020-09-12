Sophie Mudd Displays Major Cleavage In A Skimpy Bikini

Instagram star Sophie Mudd went online on Saturday, September 12, and treated her 1.8 million followers to a very hot, bikini picture.

In the snap, Sophie rocked a skimpy, two-piece bathing suit which accentuated her perfect curves. The top included triangular cups, a plunging neckline, and a string which ran across her chest. She tied the thin straps of the garment behind her neck. The risqué ensemble displayed her enviable cleavage and drew attention to her taut stomach.

Sophie teamed the top with equally skimpy bottoms which put her sexy legs and thighs on full display.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses in a braid. She also covered her forehead with bangs. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate pendant which highlighted her flawless décolletage.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Sophie posed against the breathtaking background of some trees and a lake. She sat atop a rock, placed a hand on it, and leaned back while extending one of her legs forward. The hottie bent the knee of her other leg to flaunt her sexy thighs. She looked away from the camera and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, Sophie invited her fans to join her personal website where she posts more photos. Within five hours, the picture racked up more than 137,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Sophie’s followers flocked to the comments section posted 1,000-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure and cute looks.

“You just won Instagram with this sizzling hot pic. Everyone else can give up now!” one of her fans commented.

“You are so intoxicating, I’m afraid of spending all my free time staring at your beauty,” another user chimed in.

“You are an absolute goddess! I am surprised why you are not a mainstream model yet. You should be on the covers of all major magazines, imo,” a third admirer remarked.

“That body never ceases to amaze me!!” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “stunning,” and “mesmerizing” to let Sophie know who much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Lauren Dascalo, Hannah Palmer, Kylie Rae Hall, and Jordan Worona.

Sophie titillates her admirers with her skin-baring snapshots quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she uploaded a new pic on September 3 in which she rocked a short low-cut dress that gave users a view of her ample assets.