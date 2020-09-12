Scarlett Bordeaux Flaunts Pert Derriere In Black Latex & Fishnets: ‘Let’s Misbehave’

Scarlett Bordeaux shared a sexy picture of herself wearing a skin-tight outfit with a saucy caption earlier today. The WWE/NXT wrestler’s Instagram followers responded positively to her latest post.

In the shot, the wrestler stood against a gray background, and she posed standing three quarters to the back. She looked slightly over her shoulder at the camera’s lens. Scarlett wore a black latex halter-style top that showed off her strong shoulders and upper back along with a small hint of her ample cleavage, and the neckline wrapped around her neck. The matching booty shorts that showcased her pert derriere and rounded hips, which she stuck out because she bent slightly forward from the hips for the pose. The wrestler paired the outfit with nude fishnets that left a pattern visible underneath her tight bottoms. Black gloves completed the ensemble.

Scarlett wore her platinum blond hair in loose curls that fell to her waist from a trendy side part. The shorter pieces framed her face, and she held one hand against her mane. The model held her full pink lips slightly open, revealing her white teeth, and her gorgeous eyes popped in the shot.

Fans appeared to respond to Scarlett’s saucy caption as well as the photograph. At least 43,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and almost 500 took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the model. The flame emoji frequently appeared in the replies as people indicated that they thought she looked hot in the outfit.

“Oh my God, you look so sexy. I love those shorts. They are pure fire,” declared one fan who included several red heart-eyed emoji.

“You are a smoke show, Scarlett. That suit is amazing, and you look so beautiful. What did you have in mind,” a second follower wondered, cheekily replying to her caption while including flames and hearts.

“You are stunning. Simply breathtaking. I’ll misbehave with you anytime, anywhere. Just name it,” teased a third devotee who added black hearts to complete the comment.

“You are one of my favorite Divas. You look stunning, Scarlett. Keep up the great work. I can’t wait to see you soon,” a fourth Instagram user gushed, including a variety of eyes and devils.

Scarlett’s fans regularly reward her efforts on social media because she often treats them to sexy pictures of herself in a wide variety of outfits and swimwear. The Inquisitr recently reported that she got dirty on the beach while wearing a skimpy gold bikini.