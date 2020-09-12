Addison Rae Easterling Shows Off Amazing Figure In Tiny Purple Bikini

TikTok megastar Addison Rae Easterling sent thousands of social media users into a frenzy on Saturday, September 12, after she shared a revealing new photo of her bikini-clad self. She took to Instagram to share the update with her 27.4 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity with her admirers.

The 19-year-old internet sensation was photographed as she lounged in a patio area, seemingly in a private residence. Addison sat down on a white chair and posed candidly for the image. She had both hands up to her face, hiding her facial expression. She also reclined back to offer a view of her form and looked to be rocking a natural pout.

Her long, brunette hair cascaded down her shoulders and looked to be styled in loose waves.

Her famous body seemed to steal to show in the image as she displayed her killer curves in a revealing bathing suit.

The model opted for a purple bikini top that featured two thin straps that seemingly tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment tightly hugged her assets, highlighting her chest. The number’s tiny cups exposed a bit of underboob and some cleavage.

Addison teamed the piece with a matching pair of bottoms that also concealed little of her figure. The skimpy, high-rise briefs likely featured a thong cut and accentuated her curvy hips and pert derriere. The side-straps were tied into bows and called attention to her toned core.

She finished the look off with a pair of earrings.

Addison asserted that she missed something in the post’s caption, likely relaxing poolside.

The update was met with a great deal of support and enthusiasm from users, amassing more than 1.5 million likes in less than an hour after going live. More than 12,000 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, her good looks, and her choice of swimsuit.

“Purple is your color,” one Instagram user commented.

“I can’t believe you are real,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You are absolutely perfect,” wrote a third fan.

“I love you more than everything,” a fourth individual asserted, adding a number of heart-eyes emoji to their statement.

The beauty has shared more than one sizzling image of herself on social media this summer. On August 28, she dazzled users when she posted some snaps in which she rocked a revealing green bikini that again showed off her famous physique, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 5.7 million likes, proving to be a big hit with fans.