Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Share First Sonogram Pictures Of Their ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior’

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell show off their 'joeys.'

Bindi Irwin is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell and they are over the moon with happiness. In a new Instagram share that she posted on Saturday, the expectant mom held up her first sonogram for her 3.8 million followers to see. She stood beside Chandler as they celebrated this new little life. The famous couple also had their arms full in the snapshot.

Bindi and Chandler rested their foreheads against each other as they smiled big and gazed at the adorable animals in their arms. The 22-year-old conservationist cradled a wallaby joey in her arms that was all wrapped up in a white blanket. He was seemingly made to feel like he was in its mother’s pouch. Her new husband had a sweet koala that held onto his shoulders tightly. They were both holding the animals as gently and lovingly as they could,

The sonogram was front and center as Bindi held onto it. There were four different poses of their unborn child. Bindi appeared to have just a hint of a baby bump, as seen in this new Instagram snap. She wore her Australia Zoo khaki shirt loose to seemingly make room for her expanding waistline. She sported a green fleece jacket over the shirt. Chandler was dressed all in khaki.

The daughter of Teri and Steve Irwin called their little one a “Baby Wildlife Warrior” in her post and said that he or she is now the size of a hummingbird.

Chandler also sent out a pic on Instagram around the same time, but his was a little different pose than his wife’s. This one had the lovebirds in a cuddle with their eyes closed looking happy and content. The mom-to-be seemed to glow in both photographs. Chandler expressed his excitement about being a dad.

“Our little human joey with some of our Australia Zoo joeys. Can’t wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. Being a dad is already the highlight of my life,” he said in the post.

The wildlife couple announced last month that they were expecting their first child together. Bindi is due sometime early next year. They have both expressed how much they love this bundle of joy already and can’t wait to teach their little boy or girl all about the things and places that they love so much.

Bindi recently shared a photo with her mother, Teri, along with their favorite small pups. The women showed off the two dogs, Stella and Piggy, while both were wearing their dark green jackets and enjoying some pup time.