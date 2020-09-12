Keilah Kang Rocks A Skimpy Printed Bikini, Flaunts Her Enviable Curves

American model Keilah Kang took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 12, and shared a hot bikini snapshot to tease her 2.1 million fans.

In the picture, Keilah rocked a skimpy, printed bikini which perfectly accentuated her enviable figure. The top boasted thin straps and a low-cut neckline through which she showed off an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed the top with matching, high-waisted bottoms which drew attention to her taut stomach and slender waist. The risqué ensemble also displayed her well-toned legs and thighs.

Keilah wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two chain pendants and an assortment of rings. She also wore a silver wristwatch.

The picture was captured outdoors, during the daytime. To pose, Keilah stood next to a concrete pillar. A bridge and the ocean could be seen in the background.

The model shared three snaps from the photoshoot. In the first image, she placed one of her hands on the pillar and stood straight. She looked at the camera, flashing a smile. In the second pic, Keilah struck a side pose and slightly bent her leg to show off her toned thighs. She kept her hand on the pillar once again and gazed at the lens. In the third and last snapshot, she tugged at her bottoms, tilted her head, and flashed an ear-t0-ear smile.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy beachwear was from the online clothing retailer, Swiminista.

Within five hours, the photos amassed more than 46,000 likes. Besides, several of Keilah’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 420 messages in which they complimented her pretty looks and her amazing figure.

“Looking beautiful, as always. I hope you have a great day at the beach!” one of her fans commented.

“Really cool pics and I must say that you have mighty fine curves,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you look fabulous in this set. Thank you for brightening up my weekend with these stunning photographs,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re a very attractive woman! I really wish to meet you in real life one day,” a fourth admirer remarked, adding multiple heart, kiss, and rose emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so innocent,” and “the hottest,” to let Keilah know how much they adore her.

Keilah rarely fails to impress her admirers with her hot photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she posted another sultry pic on September 4 in which she rocked a multi-colored, printed bikini which perfectly accentuated her figure.