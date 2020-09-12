‘Big Brother 22’ Week 6 Spoilers: A Power Is Used Which Dramatically Shakes Up The Game

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

Things are finally starting to get interesting this season on Big Brother. Many viewers have been frustrated with All-Stars this summer as everyone seems to be playing safe and fan-favorites have been sent out the door every week. Last night saw a major shakeup as one player used a power they received during the BB Basement competition. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dani Briones took home the Head of Household (HOH) win Thursday night and nominated Kevin Campbell and David Alexander.

According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, David ended up using his Disruptor advantage after the nomination ceremony. He used it in secret, so his roommates are totally unaware as to who put the advantage into play. This allowed him to come off of the block, forcing Dani to nominate someone in his place. She chose Tyler Crispen, which didn’t come as much of a surprise as she toyed with the idea of backdooring him this week.

Tyler was not upset about going up as a replacement, as he had told Dani earlier before the original nomination ceremony that he wouldn’t blame her if she decided to put him up.

CBS

David can not go up as a replacement either should the Power of Veto (POV) winner pull either Tyler or Kevin off the block. For several hours after the power was put into play, people tried to decipher which one of their roommates was lying about using the power. No one admitted it, especially not David but he made things obvious by asking his housemates way too many questions.

Slowly but surely some of the houseguests began to assume it was David, but he still has not confirmed even today that he did. Memphis Garrett has been using intimidation to try and get him to admit it, but all that is doing is frustrating live feeds viewers with his poor behavior even more. Cody Calafiore told a story that suggested Memphis hit David hard on the shoulder from behind and yelled in his ear about winning the BB Basement comp and made a comment about “popping his cherry.”

On Saturday afternoon, players were picked for the POV competition. Alongside Dani, Tyler, and Kevin… Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Enzo Palumbo were chosen to play. Should Tyler or Kevin come down, Dani will have to nominate a fourth houseguest for eviction, something many HOH’s never have to deal with in Big Brother.