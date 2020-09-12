Jasmine Sanders Looks Fiery & Fresh In See-Through Orange Gown

Instagram model Jasmine Sanders stunned her 4 million followers on Friday with a beautifully chic new shot. The upload, which was posted on September 11, showed off her incredible style as well as her gorgeous figure, pivoting away from her typical bikini shots, but dazzling her fans none the less.

In the image, taken outdoors, the Sports Illustrated model was positioned on her knees with her legs seemingly falling to the right side, as her arms were lifted up with her hands elegantly touching her beautifully curly, golden blond hair. In what looked like a park, Jasmine was seated in front of a large tree with plenty of greenery from its branches. The geo-tag on the post detailed that the shot was taken in Los Angeles, California.

The obvious eye-popping element of the photo was Jasmine’s long-sleeved maxi dress, which was colored a bright tangerine and had a sheer, essentially see-through fabric. The gown contained a ruffle pattern throughout, giving an antebellum-esque vibe that seemed to fit perfectly with the shadowy trees in the background. Underneath the frock, the 29-year-old appeared to be wearing a white bikini or undergarments, aptly fitting with the bright orange color of the dress.

As soon as Jasmine posted the striking image, her admirers were quick to respond. Within 15 hours of the posting, fans were gave the model more than 28,000 likes on the upload and over 200 comments, gushing over her chic style and impressive beauty.

Most of the followers disagreed with Jasmine’s caption assessment of her “mean” look, letting her know that to them, she only looked attractive and sweet.

“You don’t look mean, you look like a princess,” one fan responded to Jasmine’s caption joke, reassuring the star of her undeniable beauty.

“Hhmmm not all a mean face just beautiful and refreshing natural,” raved a fan, adding kissing face and thumbs up emoji to their comment, assuring Jasmine that her look was nothing but alluring.

Other fans simply commented on her outfit and looks.

“Beautiful lady,” commented another adoring follower.

“Beautiful color on you! Wow,” wrote an admirer, adding a kissing face emoji to their comment.

Many of the commentators also simply used emoji to communicate their feelings about the post, with numerous followers using fire and orange heart symbols, reflecting the dress’ orange color.

Jasmine is no stranger to showing off her sleek physique as well as her stylish looks on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the influencer recently flaunted her enviable figure while sporting an adorable, baby pink sweat set. The fresh take on a traditional sweat suit revealed her toned arms and fit legs, as the white socks and sneakers completed the look, giving off a trendy, sporty vibe.