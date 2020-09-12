‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Has A Target On His Back

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Chelsea goes back to her con artist past to try to take down Billy before he can print a damaging article about Adam. Co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith recently teased the twisted storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

Adam (Mark Grossman) decides to wage another war against Victor (Eric Braeden) over his dad covering up for him all those years ago in Kansas. Although he tried to break things off with her, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) remains in the picture because she’s unwilling to give up her hopes for a family with Adam and Connor (Judah Mackey). Chelsea supports him entirely in his quest against Victor. Still, she realizes that there is another problem — Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and whatever he might have shared with Alyssa (María DiDomenico).

“Chelsea fears that Alyssa told Billy about Adam killing A.J.,” explained Griffith. “She warns Adam that if Billy knows the truth, he’ll use it to his advantage to take Adam down. Chelsea knows what Billy is capable of, but she also knows how to beat him at his own game.”

She takes her plans to Society, where she finds an easy mark in Theo (Tyler Johnson). Chelsea realizes that Chancellor Communications’ newest employee will be a way to get into the building to try to find out what Theo’s boss knows. She uses flirting to charm Theo into taking her with him to work. Her cover is to discuss a work-related venture, and Theo falls for it quickly.

Things go well, and Chelsea even manages to get into Billy’s workspace, where she clandestinely plants a listening device. She hopes to catch whatever he might be cooking up about Adam with Alyssa during the workdays. However, she does not count on Billy showing up at Chance Comm while she’s there, which leaves her in a tight spot.

“Chelsea is backed into a corner when Billy catches her in his office. But Chelsea will stop at nothing to help Adam and kicks her plan into overdrive to find out what Billy has against Adam,” the scribe said.

She and Billy have a long history, and Chelsea knows him well. She knows what makes him tick and what types of lies he will believe. Because of her knowledge, she will pull out all the stops to get herself out of the situation while still accomplishing her goal. Once she finds out what Billy plans to do, then she’ll have her hands full trying to stop him.