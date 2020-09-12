Brazilian Twins Bia & Branca Feres Sizzle In Matching Tie-Dye Bikinis At The Beach

Social media stars Bia and Branca Feres dropped the jaws of their 935,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo where the two looked stunning in nearly identical tie-dye bikinis.

The colors of the swim set included all the shades of the rainbow, including pink, yellow, green, and blue. The combination not only added a bright pop of visual interest to the shot, but also accentuated the twins’ sun-kissed tans.

One sister wore a top in a classic underwire style. It featured a low scooped neckline that showed off her décolletage. She paired it with classic string bottoms that tied at her hip to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The other wore a top that was even more revealing, with the cups cropped so that the underwire of the garment was exposed in a trendy detail.

The bottom looked just like her sisters, but had solid straps instead of ties at sides. They were a mid-rise style, resting just above the hips to flatter her curves.

The two both styled their long blond hair into straight but voluminous blowouts, with a few tendrils decorated with artful braids and beads to add to the tropical aesthetic.

One of the girls posed by sitting on the sand with her legs crossed, while the other positioned herself on her knee while putting her arm around her twin’s shoulder.

In the caption, the girls shared with fans some interesting tidbits about themselves. Roughly translated from the original Brazilian Portuguese, the twins confessed that they were both Pisces signs, which could perhaps explain their love of the water.

They also added that Branca’s favorite color was lilac, while Bia’s was yellow. The duo then joked that they loved the bikinis worn in the photo because it managed to beautifully combine the two hues.

Fans loved the latest update, and awarded the post over 10,000 likes and more than 230 comments. Though a majority of the notes were in Spanish or Portuguese, there were a few in English that demonstrated the twin’s global popularity.

“So beautiful!!! My beautiful twin friends!!! Love you both!!!” gushed one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart, sunglass face, fire emoji, and American flag.

“Nice,” raved a second, adding a plethora of purple hearts.

“You girls are so beautiful! Like 70s inspired goddesses of the beach. Enjoy the sun and sea,” added a third, concluding the comment with a beach emoji along with two pink hearts.

