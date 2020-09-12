Anllela Sagra Shows Off Amazing Figure In Skimpy Lingerie For Sizzling New Video

Bombshell Anllela Sagra sent pulses racing on social media after she posted a sexy new video of herself on Saturday, September 12. The stunner took to Instagram to share the content with her 11.8 million followers and the post quickly became a hit with fans.

The 27-year-old Colombian was recorded seemingly inside of her bedroom for the footage, as a bed was visible in the frame. Anllela took center stage as she walked across the room up to the camera. She switched between a few sultry movements as she danced sexily. She held her arms above her head, caressed her locks, and swayed her hips. She also smiled, laughed, and directed her eyes straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair cascaded down her back and looked to be styled straight. She showed off her killer curves with a very revealing ensemble.

The model rocked a white bralette that looked to be made out of a sheer lace material. The undergarment tightly hugged her figure while its cups revealed a view of cleavage. Anllela’s toned core was also on display as the bralette reached just below her ribcage.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching panties with lace edges. The skimpy low-rise bottoms helped her to show off her curvaceous hips and pert booty. Their side straps called attention again to her slim midriff.

Anllela finished the look off with two bracelets on her right wrist.

She paired the video to a reggaeton song by Ozuna and Camilo, called “Despeinada.”

In the caption, the beauty shared two pink heart emoji.

The smoking-hot update was met with a large amount of support and approval from social media users, amassing more than 136,000 likes and 1.2 million views in just a few hours. Additionally, 1,710 followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her fit form, good looks, and scanty ensemble.

“That set really suits you,” one user commented, following their compliment with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Hey beautiful I love you,” asserted a second individual.

“Your body is so perfect and sensual,” added a third fan.

“You are always in great shape,” a fourth person proclaimed.

