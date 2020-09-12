‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Flaunts Her Trim Figure In Sweet Double Instagram Upload

Former The Bachelorette Hannah Brown took to Instagram on Saturday to hype up one of her favorite guys for his birthday. It’s her trainer Leyon Azubuike’s big day and in honor of it, Hannah shared a sweet photo and intense workout video.

Both of the uploads featured the two together for some training. In the first photo, Hannah wore a pair of navy blue leggings and a matching sports bra. The gear had some turquoise and mint green accents on it, and her shoes were in the same hue of green.

Hannah had her blond hair pulled back away from her face and she seemed to be in a serious working-out mode. She stood next to Leyon and each of them raised their outside arms to show off their bicep muscles while wrapping their other arms around one another.

In her caption, Hannah praised him for being one of the best friends she could ever ask for and she added that she was thankful for his inspiration and support. The Bachelorette star acknowledged that the past year had been a tough one for her. She noted she was grateful to have gone through the trenches with her pal though.

The second portion of this Instagram post was a video showing her doing a boxing routine with Leyon. She wore a bright pink sports bra and matching leggings along with a pair of bright yellow sneakers. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail, and her figure looked fantastic as she fiercely threw punches and jabs toward her trainer.

“LOVE THE POWER HANNAH!!” commented one of her fans.

“I could watch this all day! You’re a beast!” another fan declared.

More than 55,000 of Hannah’s 2.7 followers liked this post during the first hour after she’d uploaded the photo and video. Almost 200 people also commented with both birthday wishes for the trainer and praise for Hannah.

“YES MA’AM!!! This girl can literally do it all!” praised a supporter.

“Bada** and inspiring!!” commented someone else.

The workout ensembles showcased Hannah’s flat abs and fit physique, and it was clear she had been consistently working out intensely over the past few months. She’s not shy about showing off the results in various bikinis and other flattering ensembles, like when she recently played around with her bestie Heather Martin from The Bachelor during a spa getaway.

The Bachelorette star and her training pal have formed quite a special bond over the past year or so, and this weekend post showed her followers just how adorable they are together.