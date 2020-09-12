Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Sharon Ruins Everything

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week teases episodes filled with life-changing storylines for residents of Genoa City. Rey walks out, leaving Sharon worried she’s ruined everything. Abby wonders if Chelsea will keep Alyssa away from Chance and Adam. Amanda lets Devon know that she has the results of her DNA test with Hilary.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are at Sharon’s place. Since Sharon left for hours without telling Rey she was with Adam (Mark Grossman), things between them have been tense. Mariah tried to talk Rey down, and she sent Sharon a warning not to make bad choices, but it didn’t work.

Now, Rey leaves, saying he’ll be back in a while. A shocked Mariah wonders what happened, and Sharon tells her that she is afraid she’s ruined everything with her boyfriend. After going back and forth about it several times, Sharon plans to continue helping Adam through his struggle after he regained memories of what happened in Kansas when he was a child.

At Society, Abby (Melissa Ordway) wonders if Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has any plans to keep Alyssa (María DiDomenico) away from Adam and Chance (Donny Boaz) and their secret from Las Vegas. When Chelsea has no response, Abby thinks maybe she doesn’t think stopping Alyssa is necessary.

Most likely, Chelsea is working out a way to keep Alyssa from snooping, and it may mean that Billy (Jason Thompson) finds himself needing some support. Chelsea uses Theo (Tyler Johnson) to get into Billy’s orbit, and she will stop at nothing to ensure that he and Alyssa do not end up taking down Adam over the things that happened when he was a child or the Las Vegas secret.

Finally, a nervous Amanda (Mishael Morgan) approaches Devon (Bryton James). She’s holding an envelope in her hand, and Devon looks concerned. Amanda lets Devon know that she got the DNA results back for the test with her and Hilary. Devon wants to know what the results say, and they both realize that the moment has lasting implications in their lives.

Ultimately, Amanda and Hilary are twins. The news is both a relief and a heartbreak for Amanda since she will never get to know her sister but she gets some clarification about her past. Devon feels obligated to share the details of Hilary’s life with her long-lost twin. That comes at a high price for him, though, because he’s forced to relive the terrible grief he felt after losing his wife and unborn child.